14 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: IPOB's Agitation Is Child's Play - Gov Okorocha

Makurdi — Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who is also the Chairman of Progressive Governors' Forum, has described the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for a sovereign republic in the South-East as a child's play.

Okorocha, who spoke yesterday after leading a delegation of the forum on a visit to internally displaced persons, IDPs, and victims of the recent Benue flood disaster in Benue State, said no reasonable Ibo man was backing the agitation.

His words: "I have always said that IPOB is an agitation group, but the captioning is bad when you talk of sovereignty within a sovereign nation and also talking of secession.

"Let me assure you that no Ibo person or man is in support of secession and people must see this as a childish act. We must stand up to address it before it becomes a national problem.

"As for us leaders in that area, it will be insane for anyone to think that the IPOB leader will ask us to follow him to seek secession.

"So Nigerians must learn to address it specifically. If you are addressing IPOB you should be specific and not to address it as if it is an Ibo affair."

Okorocha, who personally donated N10 million to the victims, also sympathised with Benue State over the disaster, stressing that his team was on a fact-finding mission to pave way for a visit of the entire All Progressives Congress, APC, governors in the country.

