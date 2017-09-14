14 September 2017

Nigeria: FUT Minna Gets New Vice Chancellor

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — Professor Abdullahi Bala of the Department of Soil Science and Land Management, School of Agriculture, has been appointed the seventhVice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

Bala will be the second indigenous Vice Chancellor in its 34 year history after the pioneer VC, Professor Jonathan Ndagi.

His appointment was approved by the institutions Governing Council on Tuesday. He will succeed Professor Musbau Adewunmi Akanji, who will complete his term in office on December 3 this year.

A letter signed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Femi Odekunle, confirmed the appointmet, adding that it is for a single term of five years which will take effect from Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Bala who hails from Suleja in Niger State was born on March 27, 1967.

