South Africa: Smith, Ferreira Return for Golden Lions

Prop Dylan Smith returns to action for the Golden Lions in their Currie Cup clash with the Blue Bulls in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Smith has been included on the bench after a lengthy lay-off due to the shoulder injury he picked up in Buenos Aires against the Jaguares in March that led top him having to undergo an operation.

Andries Ferreira, meanwhile, is back to partner with Marvin Orie at lock after the birth of his daughter last week.

In the only other change Shaun Reynolds has been included on the bench in the place of Branco du Preez who re-joins the Springbok Sevens side.

It is a big match for both teams after disappointing Currie Cup campaigns so far.

The Lions are in fourth place on the log having won just three of their eight fixtures while the Blue Bulls, under John Mitchell, are sixth on the log having won three from seven.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:50.

Teams:

Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Fabian Booysen, 21 Shaun Reynolds, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic De Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Matthys Basson, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Manie Libbok, 22 Johnny Kotze

