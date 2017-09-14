Photo: The Standard

Opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru (file photo).

National People's Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, is demanding to lead the Coalition of Democrat (CODE) and have the opposition political consortium's name changed before she joins, New Zimbabwe can exclusively reveal.

A Highly placed official within the eight member pact said Mujuru, who has been dragging to join CODE for some time now, approached the pact members and made these demands.

"She has said that she wants the name CODE to be changed because it has been tainted by the exodus of other parties like the Welshmen Ncube's MDC," said the CODE official who requested not to be named because he is not allowed to give press statements.

"She is also saying that because of her liberation war history and experience in government where she served as the Vice President for ten years, should automatically qualify her to lead CODE," he said.

The official said the Mujuru issue was dividing CODE principals.

"We have some amongst us who are for her Presidency but the majority is saying she cannot dictate CODE business before she joins, so we have principally told her off and advised her to board the train first and make contributions later," he said.

CODE Chairperson Barbara Nyagomo confirmed engaging with Mujuru but could not give more details.

"NPP engaged CODE to become a member and it was represented by their President Dr Joice Mujuru last Thursday, during which positive progress was made. We are arranging and working on the NPP- CODE signing date," said Nyagomo.

Gift Nyandoro, the NPP secretary general, refused to entertain New Zimbabwe when he was approached for comment.

The remaining parties in CODE are the Elton Mangoma's Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe, Zapu, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn of Simba Makoni, Democratic Restoration Assembly (Dare), the Zimbabwe Union for Democrats (Zunde), Barbara Nyagono's Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) and Marcellina Chikasha's African Democratic Party.

Last month, New Zimbabwe reported that Mujuru told a gathering in Chitungwiza that she was not going to join the MDC-Alliance because of the name MDC.