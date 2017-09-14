13 September 2017

Angola: MININT Runs 4th Edition On Electronic Security Fair

Luanda — The fourth edition of Electronic Security Technology Fair is set for 23 and 24 September at Xyame Shopping, in Nova Vida district in Luanda.

The event is joint promotion by Luanda's Interior Ministry (MININT) Office and Association of Technology and Security Companies.

The initiative is meant to prevent and combat the car thefts, said Wednesday the director of the provincial office of Institutional Communication and Press of the Interior Ministry, intendant Mateus de Lemos Rodrigues.

Angop learnt that the event will mainly focus on GPS system.

The visitors are expected to have contact with the exposed products and get informed on the functioning of the electronic equipment sold, assembled and assisted by the exhibiting companies, under promotional prices.

GPS helps obtain the data in real time via the internet.

He warned that the installation of the GPS system has facilitated tracking of stolen cars and the prompt intervention of security forces.

