Luanda — The female junior handball team have arrived in Luanda after winning the 24th African Nations Cup championship in Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire) on Sunday.

The Angolan national team revalidated the continental title by winning in the final game Egypt by 29-19.

This score qualified Angola for the next world championship, along with the second and third classified of the competition.

The Angolans won the trophy without losing any match in the seven games played.