Angola: Benguela - State Administration Requires Skilled Staff

Ganda — The first provincial secretary of MPLA in coastal Benguela province Rui Falcão Wednesday spoke of the need of a consistent and strong team in the State Administration with a view to addressing the people's pressing issues.

The politician was speaking at a meeting with party militants in Ganda Municipality.

He spoke of importance of choosing competent personnel to adopt the social development programmes, "as well as combat certain evils, including corruption."

According to him, it is necessary to improve the image of the party and government in the national and international context to ensure local development.

The politician said that with the inauguration of the new President-elect João Lourenço in the next few days, the foundations will be laid for fulfilling the slogan "correct what is wrong and improve what is good".

Rui Falcão also explained that the electricity production project in Ganda Municipality has kicked off to improve in near future the service to the local population.

The MPLA official on trip to 10 municipalities of Benguela with a view to thank the people's support provided to his party during the electoral campaign.