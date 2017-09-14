Southern Africa: SADC Assesses Political Crisis in Lesotho

Luanda — The heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) meet Friday in Pretoria, South Africa, at an emergency summit on Lesotho.

The meeting will be preceded by meetings of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Military Intelligence and the Ministerial Committee of the cooperation body for the political, defense and security sectors.

The Foreign Minister, Georges Chikoti is in Pretoria as a special envoy of the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, who is the chair of SADC political, defense and security cooperation organ.

Georges Chikoti met with the South African leader, Jacob Zuma, who is also SADC acting president, as the representative of the country that chairs SADC political, defense and security cooperation organ.

In the meeting with Jacob Zuma, the Angolan President's envoy delivered a report on the political and military crisis in the Kingdom of Lesotho, triggered by the assassination of Defense Forces commander Khoantle Mots'omots'o.

SADC 's summit of heads of State and Government plans to review, among other issues, the recommendations of the Troika's assessment mission of the organ that worked last week in Lesotho, reads the Foreign Ministry note.