13 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrobasket2017 - National Basketball Team Must Quickly Regain Attitude, Offensive Rigor

Luena — The Angolan basketball team is set to regain its attitude, rigorous offensive and explore the external game to defeat Senegal on Thursday for the quarterfinals of Afrobasket2017, running in Senegal and Tunisia.

Speaking to Angop, basketball analyst Zeferino Menezes said that Senegal has grown a lot in recent years and traditionally has been "a hard nut to crack", but with the work and dedication of every team, Angola may win the game.

Coach of the Moxico team said that despite the fact that the players were not in the best performance in the first phase, it is still possible to turn over the situation because Angola is made up of the best athletes.

The coach also said that the 12 players will be used for better performance.

Quarterfinal games fixture. Nigeria X Cameroon Morocco X Egypt Tunisia X DR Congo Senegal X ANGOLA

