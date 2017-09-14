13 September 2017

Angola: World Leaders Congratulate Angolan President-Elect

Luanda — Angolan President-elect João Lourenço has received countless messages of congratulations from various countries around the world, following his victory in the general elections held August 23 that elected him as President of the Republic of Angola.

Amongst the messages are those from the presidents of Brazil, Michel Temer, Cameroon, Paul Biya, Guinea-Bissau, José Mário Vaz, and Botswana, Ian Khama Seretse Khama.

Aslo sent messages presidents of Togo Faure Gnassinge, Zambia Edgar Lungu, Guinea Conakry Alpha Conde, and Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The Heads of State express their willingness to work towards strengthening cooperation and broadening the fraternal friendship of countries and prosperity and progress among their people.

