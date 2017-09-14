13 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrobasket2017 - Coa Recommends More Attitude in Game Against Senegal

Luanda — The president of the Angolan Olympic Committee (COA) Gustavo da Conceição Wednesday in Luanda recommended the national senior men team determination to ensure the win on Thursday's game against Senegal at 08:30 pm in the quarterfinals of Afrobasket in Tunisia.

The COA official was speaking to Angop ahead of Angola/Senegal match, having regretted the poor performance of national team in the first phase.

Gustavo da Conceição, who spoke of the importance of the players to stick to throws, urged the athletes to run fast in order to take advantage of slowness of their opponent (Senegal).

The game is tough but it is possible for Angola to win if each plays his role, which means to working in group.

In the first phase played in Dakar, Angola beat Central African Republic (CAR) 66-44, and Uganda (94-89).

The National Team lost to Morocco 53-60.

