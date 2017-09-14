13 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Reiterates Proximity Administration

Malanje — An administration centered on the consultation of citizens and auxiliary bodies, especially the traditional authorities, is what is intended within the framework of proximity governance, said Wednesday in Malanje the provincial governor, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa ".

The governor gave this guidance to the new municipal administrator of Malanje, João de Assunção Agostinho, in the act of his presentation to the officials of the administration and reception of the outgoing officer's files.

According to the governor, the consultation of citizens, including the traditional authorities, members of the social council, churches, national police and other municipal bodies is imperative, insofar as it allows the identification of problems and together seeks ways of solving them, so it is urgent to materialize this objective before making decisions.

On the other hand, Norberto dos Santos acknowledged that there are various problems in the municipality, especially related to the image of the city, neighborhoods and the energy and water sectors, which need improvement, and require a lot of work and dedication in the implementation and execution of them.

