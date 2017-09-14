Luanda — The Constitutional Court turned down Wednesday the appeal filed by the CASA-CE coalition, which challenged the 23 August election results over alleged violations by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The Constitutional Court ruled groundless the coalition's allegations on irregularities.

Reacting to the issue, the CASA-CE representative, Cesinanda Xavier, said that her party stand will be determined and defined at a National Deliberative Council Meeting, set for Thursday.

"We always insisted from the outset that the irregularities existed throughout this process and we have had negative answers, but by 2022 things will be different," she pledged.

The Constitutional Court is also expected Wednesday to rule on the appeal lodged by the main opposition UNITA party.

Under the Electoral Law, the Constitutional Court, comprising 11 judges, concluded that the validity of the election results are irrevocable.

According to National Electoral Commission, MPLA and its candidate João Lourenço held a 61.08 percent share against the opposition UNITA party's 26.68 percent.

CASA-CE 9.45%, PRS 1.35%, FNLA 0.93% and APN 0.51%.

MPLA won 150 of 220 parliamentary seats -- 25 fewer than in the previous election in 2012 but retaining the two thirds majority needed to pass any legislation.

While UNITA increased its total of lawmakers to 51 from 32, CASA-CE 16, PRS two, FNLA one APN non.