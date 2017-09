Luanda — The Constitutional Court (TC) Wednesday authorised the National Electoral Commission (CNE) to release the Minutes of 23 August general elections in official Gazette.

This was announced by the chief judge of the Angolan Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira at a press conference, adding that the matter on electoral dispute has been settled.

With this act, he said, the TC rules valid the final results released by CNE on 6 September, in which the MPLA won with 61.05% of the votes.