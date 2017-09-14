Luanda — The president of the Angolan Olympic Committee (COA), Gustavo da Conceição, Wednesday in Luanda defended the need for the national senior male team players to enter in the game with more attitude and determination in finalizing the throws aiming to win Thursday's game against Senegal in the quarterfinals of Afrobasket in Tunisia.

According to the official who was speaking to Angop, it is well known that the national team was not very good in the first phase, considering what is their usual performance, but in this game it is important that the athletes run more in order to benefit from the slowness that the Senegalese have in their recovery.

He added that it is a difficult game but it is possible for Angola to win the game. If each player does his job on the court, that is, to play the collective game, passes the ball for three throwing to Carlos Morais and the defensive mission to the forwards the team will be compact, in the sense of forcing Senegal to play away from the basket.

In the first phase in Dakar, Angola won the Central African Republic by 66-44 and Uganda by 94-89 and lost to Morocco by 53-60.