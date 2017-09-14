Botswana: Minister Follows Up On Kachikau Clinic Development Delay

Kachikau — Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Nonofo Molefhi says government is concerned about developments projects which are not completed on time.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Kachikau, Mr Molefhi said the handover of Kachikau Clinic should have been done last October, but up to this day the clinic was still not fully operational as planned.

"I am here to meet the contractor to see his plans and agree on the date on which the clinic will be completed," he informed the residents.

Since the first contractor has failed to complete the project, a new contractor will be given the job to do the remaining work; his contract was terminated, although losses will be encountered the job still needs to be completed so that the people of Kachikau and surrounding areas can start benefiting from this development, said Mr Molefhi.

He said they were hoping that the clinic would at least be completed by December this year.

He said since December was a busy month and most contractors go for holidays, an exception of at least February 2018 would be made.

Kachikau is at the centre of five villages in the Chobe enclave, having a bigger clinic will help them find assistance they need close by and faster instead of travelling 80km to get help in Kasane, which poses as a danger especially when it comes to women who are delivering.

Kachikau Clinic will have a maternity ward and also have a mortuary, which will cut down expenses for the people of the Chobe enclave.

Having a bigger clinic will also mean a fulltime doctor will always be on standby.

For their part, the residents pleaded with the minister to ask relevant authorities to construct a road from Savuti to Mababe since they were always forced to travel to Nata to get to Maun, while they could just go through the proposed road.

They said constructing the road would assist them to easily transport their building materials through a shorter distance and at reasonable costs.

Minister Molefhi promised the residents that he would deliver the message to the relevant authorities.

Source : BOPA