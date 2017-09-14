Botswana: BOSSA National Fair Successful

Gaborone — Botswana Social Studies Association (BOSSA) held its annual national fair in Mahalapye recently.

Speaking at the fair, Institute of Development Management (IDM) assistant director, Mr Elijah Moakofhi hailed the event as important, saying it gave students an opportunity to rectify the mistakes of the generations that came before them.

"But for you to do that, you need to be equipped with the right tool kit which is the best learning and education opportunities available anywhere for you to unleash your full potential," The fair was celebrated under the theme: Growing great minds through innovative education.

Mr Moakofhi said the theme went well with the intentions of ETSSP which emphasised to need to bring a more diversified and knowledge-based economy.

He said the world was in an economic transition, and that a knowledge based economy was reliant on intellectual capacity than on physical input.

He said through a planned and careful development of human capital, the ETSSP sought to refocus education and training towards fulfillment of social and economic aspirations identified by the Revised National Policy on Education, the National Development Plan, Vision 2016 as well as the Millennium Development Goals.

He said fairs were meant to motivate leaners research and to discuss issues of social, political, economic and cultural importance. He said their creativity and independent mindedness contributed towards their ability to make reasoned evaluations and to apply critical thinking in a new context.

Mr Moakofhi said fairs also encouraged responsible citizens, as they emphasised the need to see both sides of an issue, which helped build respect for other people's view and beliefs.

"They also help young people evaluate major issues in the technological and scientific communities and develop views on complex issues," he said.

He also said fairs enabled students to become effective contributors through partnerships, team work, self-reliance, clear thinking and problem solving, adding that they promoted working together in partnerships and teams.

Furthermore, Mr Moakofhi said his institution found it fit to support the noble initiative by entering into a "five-year 'adoption' agreement of financing BOSSA National Fair," which runs from 2015 until 2019.

For his part, outgoing BOSSA chairperson, Mr Moagi Mukokomani said the fair gave the best of the best an opportunity to compete against each other in debate, quiz, essay models charts and written projects.

"The competition tests students' knowledge and understanding of the subject content and issues of students from both junior and senior secondary schools from all regions in the country," he said.

He said educational fairs benefited students as they promoted and stimulated active participation in the subject and promoted inter-schools competitions.

He noted that they also assisted in building students who were confident and could articulate themselves in a clear and constructive manner and promote creative and independent thinking.

Mr Mukokomani explained that they have also entered into a two-year partnership with the MVA Fund and DCEC to support cluster competitions countrywide.

He said this year's activity also marked the third year of partnership and support from the Institute of Development Management (IDM).

He said partnerships in education were important as they helped develop and grow education in the country. BOPA

