13 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Telone Applies for a Broadcasting Licence

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has announced that the government owned telecommunications company, Telone Private Limited, has applied for a Broadcasting Service licence in terms of the Broadcasting Services Act.

The licence area is national and type of licence applied for is Video on Demand Service.

This comes a day after the broadcasting authority has approached the Supreme Court contesting a High Court decision allowing Econet Media Limited to distribute Kwese Tv statellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership.

Last week, High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe delivered a judgement allowing the firm to provide service pending confirmation of the provisional order.

In its announcement Tuesday, BAZ said complete details of the application by Telone have been lodged with the authority.

"Any person who wishes to comment on the application may within fourteen days (14) of the date of publication of this notice, contact the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe," says the notice.

Telone, which is 100% wholly owned by the government, is currently providing fixed mobile converged communications where it enjoys a monopoly.

With its infrastructure it has the widest coverage in the country.

The application by Telone also comes at a time Zimpapers has started recruiting staff and archiving content for its soon to be launched Zimpapers TV.

Since independence viewers in the country have been watching state-owned Zimbabwe Television (ZTV).

Information also says that ZTV plans to open up 6 more channels under its stable.

Zimbabwe

New Voters' Roll Crafting Begins

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) starts crafting a new voters' roll today as 2018 harmonised elections draw… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.