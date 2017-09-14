13 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Unveils Vuyo Mbuli Empilisweni HIV and Aids and Orphans Care Centre in Ndevana, 17 Sept

Deputy President Cyril to visit the Eastern Cape on Sunday

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will officiate the unveiling of the Vuyo Mbuli Empilisweni HIV and Aids and Orphans Care Centre in Ndevana Village in the Buffalo City municipality, Eastern Cape Province, on Sunday, 17 September 2017.

On the same day, Deputy President Ramaphosa will also unveil the newly upgraded Cecilia Makiwane Hospital.

The centre is a community initiative which started operations in 1999 with the help of the late SABC TV presenter, Mr Vuyo Mbuli, and was officially registered as a non-profit organisation in 2002. Its main focus is on HIV and Aids orphans.

The centre is also working with care givers of people who are on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) and Tuberculosis (TB) treatment. The facility has also been commissioned by the Department of Health to trace treatment defaulters in the area.

After being traced, defaulters are channeled back into the health care system. The centre has since identified 247 defaulters, leading to a reduction in the Eastern Cape's TB and HIV treatment defaulter rate.

Mr Mbuli is being honoured for the contribution he made as a fundraiser to the operations and programmes of the centre.

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital Unveiling

The unveiling of the center will coincide with the unveiling of the R1.6 billion refurbished Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane Township.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will commence his day by unveiling the new Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in Mdantsane. The programme at the hospital will run from 08h00 to 10h30.

The Deputy President will be supported by Eastern Cape Premier Mr Phumulo Masaulle, Buffalo City Executive Mayor Mr Xola Phakathi and Members of the Executive Council.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

