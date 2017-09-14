Angola: Cabinda - Ende With Electric Power Supply Network Facelift

Cabinda — The National Electric Distribution Company (ENDE) in Cabinda province is implementing a facelift project of the household power supply network as part of the electricity distribution programme of the city and Dingue commune, Cacongo municipality.

This was said on Wednesday by the ENDE spokesperson, André Tati, adding that the project, whose onset took place in 2015, aims at supplying energy of quality to the people with replacement of the 16 millimeters' power cables to 35 and 90 millimeters ones.

"The ENDE in Cabinda has enough material at its disposal to guarantee electric power supply in the areas in need, providing that the project aims at improving the distribution and consumption of energy of the people", he said.