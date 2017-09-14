14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Seventh Edition of Sirius Prize Set for 30 November

Luanda — The seventh edition of the Sirius Prize, which distinguishes enterprises for their quality business practices and excellence, will happen this year on 30 November, under the initiative of the Deloitte consultancy and auditing firm.

Speaking last Wednesday at a press conference in Luanda, the chairman of the jury of the event, Manuel Nunes Júnior, explained that the nominees for the prize will be known in the beginning of November.

He said this year's event will be a homage to the Angolan people for the way it has been able to control its destiny and affirming itself at regional and international levels, thus conquering respect and admiration from the international community.

"There is no doubt that today Angola is a symbol of a country that is politically and institutionally mature, with a relevant role in the framework of the international geopolitics (...)", he stressed.

On his turn, the CEO of Deloitte, Duarte Galhardas, emphasised that the holding of the seventh edition reinforces the commitment of the organisers to the promotion of good entrepreneurial practices.

He assured that Deloitte in Angola will keep on distinguishing business quality,

"Every year we renew our willingness to contribute to a business environment based on values like rigour, transparency and excellence, which are values that pervade the activity of Deloitte in Angola, which is celebrating 20 years of existence", Duarte Galhardas said.

The seventh edition of the Sirius Prize will distinguish firms in various categories, such as Best Firm in the Financial Sector, Best Firm in the Non Financial Sector, Best Manager of the Year, Best Direct Foreign Investment, Best Exporting Firm, Best Social Responsibility Programme and Best Business Undertaking of the Year, among others.

