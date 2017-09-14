Angola: Zaire - 89 Explosive Devices Destroyed in Kinsimba

Mbanza Kongo — Eighty-nine unexploded ordnance were destroyed Wednesday in Kinsimba commune, Tomboco municipality, northern Zaire province, by the 9th Demining Brigade.
Among the destroyed explosive devices, it includes seven M-75 anti-personnel landmines, three 82mm, six 60mm, four RPG-7 and five 75mm projectiles and four F-1 grenades.
The Zaire Provincial Department of the National Demining Institute (INAD) reports in a note that five different obsolete weapons and 47 various ammunitions were also destroyed.