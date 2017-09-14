Angola: Zaire - 89 Explosive Devices Destroyed in Kinsimba

The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) has announced that next Monday, September 18,… Read more »

The Zaire Provincial Department of the National Demining Institute (INAD) reports in a note that five different obsolete weapons and 47 various ammunitions were also destroyed.

Among the destroyed explosive devices, it includes seven M-75 anti-personnel landmines, three 82mm, six 60mm, four RPG-7 and five 75mm projectiles and four F-1 grenades.

