14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 700 Young African Benefit From Mandela Washington Fellowship

Luanda — At least 700 young African leaders will benefit from academic courses and leadership training at universities in United States of America in 2018 as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

This was said by the US attaché for Press, Culture and Education to Angola, Naomi Mattos, during a press conference on the scholarship's applications, whose onset took place on 13 September lasting to 11 October, 2017.

According to the US official, Angola will benefit from 14 scholarships to attend academic courses on leadership training, public administration, entrepreneurship and civic commitment to be conducted in six weeks.

Mandela Washington Fellowship is an American initiative, whose purpose is to support young African leaders for the promotion of growth and prosperity in Africa. It was created in 2010, having already benefited 50 Angolan citizens.

The applicants must be 25 to 35 years old and knowledge on public administration entrepreneurship and civic leadership and be fluent in English.

