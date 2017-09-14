Angola: Labour Ministry Declares Next Monday Day Off Work

Luanda — The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) has announced that next Monday, September 18, will be a day off work countrywide.

On a communiqué that has been sent to ANGOP, MAPTSS explains that the suspension of the normal labour activities happens in line with the law number 10/11 of 16 February 2011 (Law on Public Holydays and National Celebration Dates).

The same document reminds, however, that this official suspension of normal labour does not include those institutions that work in shifts.

This suspension of work next Monday happens due to the fact that the 17 September public holyday (National Hero's Day) this year falls on Sunday.