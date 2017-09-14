Nigeria: Private Medical Doctors Hold Conference in Lagos

The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Lagos State Chapter holds her 2017 yearly general meeting and scientific conference in Lagos.

According to the organizer, the conference which is scheduled to take place at the Jevinik Event Centre, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos on 20th and 21 September, 2017, has a number of interesting theme and sub-themes such as; Identifying The Time Bomb: Reward of Westernization'; Managing Diabetes in Cardiac Patient-The Primary Care Concern'; 'Role of Laboratory Medicine in Primary Care Management'; 'Maternal and Neonatal Mortality in Lagos state-Role of Private Practitioners'; Role of General Practitioners in Health Care Financing' and a Panel Discussion on Lagos State Health Scheme'; amongst others lined up for discussion at the conference by notable medical professionals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen medical profession.

The event will have in attendance eminent personalities and various stakeholders from all walks of life; including the Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. Also part of the dignitaries expected at the event is the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Royal Father, Olu of Agege Kingdom, the National President of the Association Dr Frank .O. Odafen, DMP, Hon. Segun Olulade, Chairman, House Committee on Health, amongst a host of others.

The state chairman of the association, Dr Shehu Tunji Akintade, assured that adequate security will be provided within and around the venue of the conference, just as he promised that the event will be a rewarding experience for all delegates and participants.

The Project Lead, Mr Alabi Moses of MLS Consulting Limited, consultants to the association, said that the conference would be a rewarding experience for corporate participants and exhibitors who will avail themselves of this unique opportunity to showcase and expose their products and services to the teeming audience expected at the conference.