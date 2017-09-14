Nigeria: Tranquil and Quest to Introduce Telepsychiatry in Nigeria

Burdened by the growing challenges of mental illness and substance abuse in Nigeria, Tranquil and Quest International, a mental health and substance abuse recovery facility, is set to introduce Telepsychiatry in Nigeria.

The Telepsychiatry is the delivery of psychiatric assessment and care through telecommunications technology, as it will allow Nigerians consult with both local and international psychiatrists at their convenience.

According to the Medical Director, Tranquil and Quest Behavioural Health Limited, Nigeria, Dr. Otefe Edebi, general statistics states that the prevalence of mental illness in most population can be as high as 20 percent, with little or no mental facility available to cater for patients.

"Prevalence of mental illness varies in most countries, about 20 percent of any given society suffers mental illness, that is, one in five persons has mental health disorder," he said.

He said the mental facility with its headquarters in New Jersey, USA and about 300 staff in five locations, seek to address the increasing mental illness and substance abuse addiction in Nigeria, reducing it to the barest minimum by bringing world class mental healthcare to Nigerians and to empower mental health practitioners by creating jobs and opportunities, therefore contributing to the growing strength of mental healthcare in Nigeria.

According to Edebi "We have assembled a highly professional, experienced and skilled team of psychiatry consultants, nurses, clinical psychologists, wellness and business support professionals who are available 24/7 to ensure that patients not only get better, but recover in dignity and have a pleasant experience."

He, however, stressed that the facility, located at Lekki, Lagos, is concerned about the full recovery of its patients, which is why it offers luxury while going through treatment in mental care through its various programmes, which include: elder care assisted living, substance abuse treatment, adult psychiatry, child and adolescent program, therapy and counseling, employee assistance and medical tourism-mental health.