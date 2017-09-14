13 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Breaks Hubby Ex-Wife's Neck in Brawl Over Alimony

Masvingo — A woman landed herself in court after she severely assaulted her husband's ex-wife for pestering the couple demanding child maintenance money, a magistrate heard Tuesday.

Appreciate Musara, 27, pleaded guilty to assaulting Florence Chandipwisa, 22, when she appeared before magistrate Peter Mandiba.

In mitigation, she told the court that her family was struggling to make ends meet and was surviving on a meal a day and failing to settle rental obligations as Chandipwisa was taking much of the family's income in alimony damages.

Prosecutor Nancy Makuvise told the court that on 9 September this year Chandipwisa visited Musara's homestead to demand money from her ex-husband for the upkeep of their minor child who is in Chandipwisa's custody.

Court heard that the husband was not present when Chandipwisa arrived and an altercation ensued between the two women resulting in Musara assaulting Chandipwisa using clinched fists, open hands several times on the face.

Neighbours refrained Musara from further assaulting Chandipwisa who made a police report and was taken to hospital for medical examination.

A medical report produced in court showed that Chandipwisa sustained a swollen face and a fractured neck as a result of the assault.

