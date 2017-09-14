13 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cops Rob Taxi Driver, Go Night Clubbing

Photo: 263Chat
Zimbabwe Republic Police officers (file photo).
By Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo — Four police officers here have appeared in court after they hired a taxi only to rob the driver of his vehicle to go on a joy ride all night long.

Constable Donald Chibaya 33, his brother Delight Chibaya, 29, and two other accomplices Webster Zingoni, 24, and Sikhumbuzo Mukaka, 20, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges when they appeared before magistrate Peter Mandiba this week.

They were remanded in custody for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Edmund Mapope told the court that on 10 September this year around 10pm the four stopped one Darlington Gowera who was driving towards the city center from Rujeko high density suburbs.

The court heard that the four hired the taxi and offered the driver $1 to be ferried to Exormart service station and he agreed.

Donald and his brother sat on the front seat while their two accomplices sat on the back seats.

As they approached the service station, the court heard that one of the accomplices seated on the back slapped the driver on the head and he stopped the car in a bid to understand what was going on.

The cop who was seated on the front then pushed the driver of the vehicle and all others out of the car and started assaulting Gowera until he fell to the ground unconscious.

The four then drove off and used the car to move from one night club to another.

Gowera later regained consciousness and filed a police report and investigations led to the arrest of the four and recovery of the vehicle at the cop's residence.

The vehicle was valued at $3 500.

