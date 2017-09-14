Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association leaders.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) has launched an anti-President Robert Mugabe campaign, saying they will be identifying any progressive candidates to support against Zanu PF in next year's election.

ZNLWVA chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa and several of his senior executives were fired from Zanu PF by President Mugabe for insubordination.

Since his ouster from both government and Zanu PF last year, Mutsvangwa has been vocal denouncing Mugabe's politics.

On Wednesday, Mutsvangwa and his executive called for a media briefing and announced that they were going to campaign against President Mugabe in next year's elections.

"We are going to pit that impeccable level of organization against the upstarts of the G-40, and this is the mother of all battles in the Zimbabwean politics. We have been on it for some time but today we are declaring that the battle and the campaign begins," said the charged Mutsvangwa.

The former cabinet minister accused Mugabe of supporting the Generation 40 (G40).

"This is going to deliver something that even President Mugabe could never think of in 1979 and 1980, and we will do something much bigger. In 2008 he (Mugabe) was defeated by Morgan Tsvangirai, until the runoff and these war veterans and other stakeholders rescued a man who was in the jaws of a defeat when the crocodiles of the MDC were chewing him up," he said.

The former Norton MP said they were going to mobilize and influence the whole nation to vote against any President Mugabe anointed political candidate.

"We shall identify in each constituency the most popular person regardless of affiliation and we shall stick and support that person against anybody else and this is called a united front and that is what we did during the war," he said.

"We are going to be on the ground and work with every progressive force to make sure that G-40 does not see the light of the day.

G-40 is a Zanu PF faction fronted by Higher Education minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo and is pushing for President Mugabe's wife Grace to succeed her husband.

Mutsvangwa, on the other hand, is Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Lacoste faction sympathizer who wants Mugabe's deputy to be the next head of state.

"The war veterans shall go to the children of war veterans in their entirety in the villages where there chiefs, village heads, war collaborators telling them to start campaigning and these guys whom the President likes they are centered in Harare, and we will be on the ground and everywhere. Now it is an instruction that the revolution has been threatened and we are starting from where we are," vowed Mutsvangwa.