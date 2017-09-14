Kenya: 10 Governors to Campaign for Raila Odinga in Western and Nyanza

Ten Governors in Nyanza and Western have vowed to rally their people behind Nasa Presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the fresh polls scheduled for October 17.

The governors, who met at The Grand Royal Swiss Hotel in Kisumu to strategise ahead of the elections, included Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Sosepeter Ojaamong' (Busia), Patrick Wang'amati (Bungoma) and James Ongwae (Kisii).

VOTERS

Others were Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga), John Nyangarama (Nyamira) while Siaya Deputy Governor John Okumbe represented Governor Rasanga who is out of the country.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili also attended the meeting.

Briefing journalists after the strategy meeting on Wednesday evening, Prof Nyong'o said they had agreed to mobilise and ensure voters are protected as they vote for Mr odinga.

"We worked well in the run-up to the August 8 polls but unfortunately the vifaranga vya computer stole our votes," Prof Nyong'o said.

"This time round we are laying ground to curb a repeat of that and believe you me they (President Uhuru Kenyatta) must go home."

UHURU

Without disclosing their plans to the media, the Kisumu governor said they were working on a campaign programme to ensure they comb the region for votes.

The county bosses took issue with President Kenyatta whom they accused of trying to blackmail Mr Ongwae and Mr Nyangarama following court petitions against them.

Prof Nyong'o accused the president of claiming that he would ensure the elections of the duo is nullified.

"During his (Uhuru) address to Abagusii leaders at State House Nakuru today (Wednesday) he vowed to ensure the Jubilee candidates who filed petitions against Governors Ongwae and Nyangarama win," Prof Nyong'o said.

BLOC

"This depicted the president as having no respect for the rule of law."

He said the statement was a sign of authoritarianism by the presidency.

The governors also said they were working on a Western regional economic bloc to bring together 13 counties to boost development.

"We shall convene a major meeting to discuss that in due course. We want to set up a bank for the good of the region and our people."