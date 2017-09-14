13 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stage Set for Annual Chemususu Dam Half Marathon

By David Kwalimwa

About 1,000 athletes, including former Commonwealth gold medallist Irene Jerotich and East African Affairs Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie, are set to compete in the fourth edition of Chemususu Dam Half Marathon in Baringo County on Saturday.

This was confirmed on Wednesday during the launch of the annual event at a Nairobi hotel, in a ceremony graced by Kandie and Athletics Kenya Central Rift boss Barnaba Kitilit.

"I am now in good shape and looking forward to that race. If the weather is okay, I'm looking to dominate and settle for at least a podium finish," Jerotich said in Nairobi.

The Labour CS said she was ready for the race. "Let's see who will beat me. This initiative should be supported by all of us. It helps our young boys and girls go to school," Kandie declared.

Kitilit also said athletes will compete in various categories, including men and women's 21km race, men and women's 10km race and the 5km races for boys and girls aged under 14 years.

"This time round, the whole race will be run on tarmac. This is because we are keen on turning the event into a race acceptable by international standards," added Kitilit.

Meanwhile, the race has received up to Sh5 million in sponsorship funds from the public and private sector.

Including Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank, Geothermal Development Company, Kenya Power, Konza City and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

