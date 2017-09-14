14 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee MPs Tear Into Supreme Court, Set Mind to Curtail Powers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Jubilee Senators have vowed to table legislations that will limit the powers of the judiciary and make it difficult for the apex court to annul a future election of the president.

Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen said on Wednesday during the debate on President Uhuru Kenyatta's Tuesday address that he will work tirelessly to ensure that the will of the people is not overturned again by "a few individuals" at the highest court of the land.

"We shall sit down as Jubilee legislators and ensure we pass laws that protect the interests of the voter. These laws will seek to protect the decision of the voter to stop some institutions from making decisions that annul the decision of a voter," said Murkomen while moving debate on the motion.

Murkomen who was querying the decision by the Supreme Court to invalidate the August 8 presidential election also accused the judiciary of being in bed with the Opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) citing the failure by the judiciary to attend the opening ceremony of Parliament.

"The failure by the Chief Justice David Maraga and his deputy was planned. It seems they agreed with our competitors to prove that Kenyatta is not the president after rendering his election null and void," he said.

Murkomen, a strong defender of the Jubilee Party and the government noted that the proposed legislation if adopted by the House when tabled will be geared towards protecting the right of the voter when choosing their preferred candidate.

"Going forward we will ensure that the law will clarify the foundations of our democracy because the decision of the Supreme Court is unacceptable," he said.

In the one sided affair which saw NASA Senators boycott the debate apart from Turkana Senator Imana Malaki and his Narok Counterpart Ledama ole Kina, the Jubilee Senators said they will not stop from executing their mandate even if the Opposition fails to show up in subsequent debates.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.