Kenya: Sony Shock Leopards, Tusker Bounce Back

AFC Leopards on Wednesday lost 1-0 to Sony Sugar in a SportPesa Premier League match at Green Stadium in Kericho.

Sony Sugar's Yemi Mwana marked his return from a month-long injury lay-off with the only goal of the match from a long range shot midway through the opening half.

At the same time, champions Tusker redeemed themselves after a recent inconsistent run, as goals from Humphrey Mieno and Ghanaian forward Stephen Owusu proved vital in securing a hard fought 2-1 win for the brewers over a struggling Zoo Kericho at Ruaraka grounds.

Forward Vincent Oburu was Leopards' most productive player on the day, but the youngster struggled with his last finishing touch.

Mwana's strike after 62 minutes headlined a forgettable day in office for coach Robert Matano as the sugar millers ended Ingwe's four-match winning run.

"He (Oburu) will learn. We can't blame him. It is the whole team that suddenly forgot how to score. I will rectify this before the next game," Matano said after the match.

In other matches, Kakamega Homeboyz earned a valuable point from their game with Western Stima, as Kariobangi Sharks and Nzoia Sugar registered convincing victories over Mathare United and Bandari respectively.

Sharks followed up last weekend's win over Bandari with another near perfect display in their 3-0 domination of Mathare United at Kasarani.

Midfielder Duke Abuya scored the opener in the 14th minute. Lanky forward Masoud Juma dispossed his amrker at the edge of the box, dribbled before squaring to Abuya to slot home from close range.

Mathare United had a golden opportunity to draw level through a penalty but Chrispin Oduor's shot from 12 yards was saved by Sharks keeper Robert Mboya on 69 minutes. Mathare were made to pay by substitute Ovella Ochieng in the 81st minute, whose screamer left Mathare keeper Levis Opiyo with no chance.

Opiyo had denied Juma three times from close range before the second goal, but the former Bandari man finally got his name on the scoresheet with a minute from time.

MASUTA STARS

Another newly promoted side in the frame of Nzoia Sugar also trounced Bandari by three unanswered goals in a game played amid some light showers at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Masita Masuta assisted Lawrence Juma, who went on to beat veteran Bandari goalkeeper Wilson Obungu for the opener on 16 minutes.

The energetic Masuta turned from creator to scorer seven minutes later with his fierce shot from the edge of the box finding its way into the far left corner of Obungu's goal. Luke Namanda sealed the result for the home side with a third goal in the dying moments.

Collated results:

AFC Leopards 0-1 Sony Sugar

Tusker 2-1 Zoo Kericho

Nzoia Sugar 3-0 Bandari

Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 Mathare United

Muhoroni Youth 0-0 Posta Rangers

Nakumatt 2-2 Thika United

Ulinzi 2-1 Sofapaka