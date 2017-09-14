Nigeria: OAU Graduate Needs N10 Million for Renal Transplant

Akure — A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Miss Yomade Balogun (29) has appealed to Nigerians and philanthropists for financial assistance to save her life from terminal renal disease.

Balogun, who is graduate of sociology and archaeology, needs N10 million for renal transplant in India the second time according to a medical report dated August 30, 2017 and signed by Dr. A.A. Sonanya for the Head of Nephrology Unit.

In the reference letter, SUB/LASUTH/MED/2017/303, "The patient who presented for the first time in April 2017 had a renal transplant done about two years ago in India prior to presentation. She subsequently developed a failed renal allograft and is now back on maintenance hemodialysis (once a week)."

The patient's mother, Mrs. Sade Balogun, who is a civil servant and a widow, appealed to Nigerians and humanitarian bodies to support her daughter in prayers and donations.

"Yomade wants to live, she still has dreams and believes so much in what the future holds, and if God has kept her till now, then there is more to her life," she said.

Her details are: Balogun Yomade, Diamond Bank, 0053729632 (Naira account); Balogun Yomade, Diamond Bank, 0051136447 (Dollar account); and phone numbers 08130733723, 0816 170 4065.