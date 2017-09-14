Lilongwe — Women Lawyers Association of Malawi (WLA) has pledged continued assistance to women and children who are victims of gender based violence by providing pro bono legal services to help them with their cases.

This development comes in light of the recent increase in reported cases of gender based violence in the country.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency (MANA), WLA Public Relations Coordinator ,Sally Mtambo said the Legal Assistance initiative is there to advance women's and children's rights and to join hands with all concerted efforts in fighting violence and abuse against women and children.

"Violence and abuse against women and children is a menace, immoral and an offence. We at WLA champion the promotion and protection of the human rights of women and children with a view to contributing to the realisation and enjoyment of those rights through legal services, advocacy and research," explained Mtambo.

Mtambo further explained that currently they are handling 10 cases in litigation and the public can approach them with any case of violence and abuse whether physical, emotional, social or economical at the hands of an intimate partner, family member, friend, workmate, classmate and teacher just to mention a few.

"We assist in litigation of cases by first analyzing the case and advising the best way forward. We also act as a referral service by referring the victims to the relevant institution after considering the facts of the case," said Mtambo.

Mtambo encouraged the public to make use of the Legal Assistance initiative by visiting their website and filling in the form which can be found on https://womenlawyersmalawi.com/contact/wla-legal-assistance/ with any case of abuse and violence against women and children because, "if both women and men join hands to fight this evil of violence, we can create a safer Malawi and a developed Malawi."

(WLA) is a non-profit-making organization made up of women lawyers from the public sector, private practice, commercial and non-governmental organizations, law students, paralegals, professional and lay magistrates and some honorary male lawyers operating in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.