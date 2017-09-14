Kenya: Vihiga United Hold GFE 105 in National Super League Match

Hosts GFE 105 FC and Vihiga United FC on Wednesday played out a goalless draw in a National Super League match at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

It was a show of might as both sides fought hard to gain the upper hand for the better part of the game. Vihiga United's moment of joy came in the 48th minute when Lucas Waitere found the net with a header but the side-referee disallowed the goal for an offside, much to the dismay of their fans.

The first half belonged to the hosts who outplayed the visitors by adopting an aggressive approach, but goals eluded them in their own backyard.

Though Vihiga United which currently tops the National Super League with 52 points too had a few good chances, they lacked the required shooting power from outside the box. Vihiga United, under coach Francis Xavier, were clearly the most aggressive side in the second half as they constantly created openings.

Speaking after the match, Xavier lauded his boys for displaying good lay and was happy the way they played.

"The match was good. Fair results. We may not have brought out the best of us today but a point is better than none. We are happy, we live to fight another day," said Xavier.

Vihiga United will face off with Agro Chemical FC in the round 24 of the NSL at the Mumias Sports Complex.

For his part, GFE 105 coach Joshua Obara rued his team's missed chances during the match, which was attended by a sizeable crowd.

"The match has been good and the boys were well prepared even though we lost several scoring opportunities," said Obara.