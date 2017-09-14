Kenya: Nasa MPs Continue to Boycott Parliamentary Sittings

Majority of opposition MPs have continued with their boycott of Parliament sittings.

Only Jubilee MPs were inside the chambers in the Thursday morning sittings as MPs continue to give their maiden speech and react to President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech delivered on Tuesday during the opening of Parliament.

Instead, the legislators allied to the Nasa coalition just show up to sign up then leave.

This is as seen as a move to ensure they do not lose their salaries.

Upon signing up, the legislators proceed to the MPs lobby where they pass time as they take tea and meet with their constituents.

MBADI

ODM Chairman John Mbadi said he will continue to do his own things and will not be part of parliamentary sittings.

"I will just come to sign and do my own things until everything is sorted out," Mbadi said.

Nasa co-principal and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula Wednesday said opposition MPs will not turn up for any House sittings or participate in any Parliamentary committees claiming the opening of the 12th Parliament by President Kenyatta on Tuesday was unprocedural.

"Our MPs will not be part of committees because the House is not constitutionally constituted," said Mr Wetang'ula.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi warned that the House will not be held at ransom by the opposition or any other member who is not ready to participate in the affairs of the House.

"This House cannot be held hostage by parties or individuals who are not ready to participate in the affairs of this House and therefore nothing stops us from continuing with business. Delay defeats equity," Speaker Muturi said.