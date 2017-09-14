Kenya: Property Destroyed in Migori Secondary School Dorm Fire

Property of unknown value was on Wednesday evening destroyed in a fierce fire that broke out in a dormitory at Migori Boys Secondary School in Migori County.

The fire broke when the students were away in their classes for evening preps. The cause of the fire, which broke out when it was raining heavily, remains unknown.

Migori County Police Commander Mr Joseph Nthenge, however, confirmed that no student was injured since they were in their classes.

"We have launched investigations to establish the cause of the inferno," Mr Nthenge said.

Early this week, Thim Jope Secondary School in the neighbouring Uriri Sub-County had one of its dormitories burnt under mysterious circumstances.