South Africa: Nehawu Message to the People of Cuba After the Effect of Hurricane Irma

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] has learnt of the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma, described as "the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Cuba's history".

There are reports of considerable damage to infrastructure, homes including regrettable loss of lives. Our thoughts are with the government of the Republic of Cuba, Cubans and families affected by the hurricane. We convey our deepest condolences to all Cuban people.

NEHAWU takes this opportunity to wish all Cuban authorities and the population in general well as they are focusing on recovery efforts to restore basic services to the population and repair the material damages. In the context of this disaster, we denounce the cruel US economic blockade against Cuba, which is a natural affront to the restoration of infrastructure, safety for the people and after all peace and social progress.

We have confidence in the unremitting rescue efforts coordinated by the government of the Republic of Cuba to prioritise the saving of lives. Our union, NEHAWU will participate in the International Emergency Campaign aimed at assisting Cuba with direct material aid. Once again, on behalf of its entire membership, the union remains confident to its relationship with sister unions and the working class as a whole in Cuba and also convinced that they will emerge victorious from effects of this hurricane.