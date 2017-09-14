Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Former Nairobi Mayor

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Nairobi Mayor Samuel Wainaina Mbugua who passed away Wednesday.

The former Mayor, who is father to former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

The President described Mr Mbugua as a great leader, who had a clear vision for the growth and development of the city into a vibrant social and economic hub.

President Kenyatta said his patriotism enable him to implement projects that have continued to benefit citizens long after he left active politics.

The President credited the ex-Mayor, with the establishment of some of the early city housing estates in Eastlands area among other infrastructure projects.

"In this hour of great sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family," the President said in a message of condolence.

"As we mourn and pay homage to this visionary leader, let us also celebrate his life and achievements," he said.

He observed that the former Mayor was also a person of enormous influence, saying his wise counsel and guidance will be missed by many.