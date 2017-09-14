14 September 2017

South Africa: Anderson to End Davis Cup Exile?

Kevin Anderson might represent South Africa in next year's Davis Cup, according to SA Davis Cup consultant coach Jeff Coetzee .

Anderson last week became the first South African to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Kevin Curren lost to Mats Wilander in the 1984 Australian Open.

Anderson would go on to lose 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to world No 1 Rafael Nadal in the US Open final to give the Spanish star his 16th Grand Slam title.

The Johannesburg-born Anderson has received some flak for not making himself available for the country's Davis Cup team for the past six years.

However Coetzee, who is now a consultant coach for the SA Davis Cup team, says Anderson might make an appearance next year.

"Next year we'll see Kevin Anderson also make an appearance," said the former national doubles player.

"While Anderson has been battling with a spate of injuries over the past 24 months, it would not have been ideal to add Davis Cup matches to his already heavy schedule at this time."

South Africa take on Denmark in their Davis Cup tie starting on Friday in Aarhus.

