Malawi: Airtel Shoots Nkhoma Hospital in the Arm

Lilongwe — Nkhoma referral hospital in Lilongwe has become one of the beneficiaries of the Airtel Malawi Touching Lives Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative after it received a consignment of medical items worth MK 2 million on Tuesday.

The medicine and medical equipment that it received among them include digital blood pressure machines, glucose test strips, latex gloves, cotton wool, gause rolls, amoxicillin, and paracetamol.

Speaking when making the donation Airtel Malawi's Corporate Communications and CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa said as a brand they are deep rooted in CSR and are constantly looking for ways to help the health as well as the education sector with various working resources.

"The call from Nkhoma came at the right time as we always seek ways to connect with our communities through various CSR activities like this that improve and promote access to quality public health care in the country," Chavula-Chirwa said.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Francis Kachedwa said the donation was timely and expressed belief that the donation is going to impact the services at the hospital.

"This donation has addressed the medical shortfalls that we have been facing here at the hospital and will provide patients from here at Nkhoma and our other 9 health centres of Malembo, Chinthembwe, Mvera, Mlanda, Chigodi, Mphunzi, Malingunde, Chowe and Dzenza with medicine that will address and treat their various ailments," Dr. Kachedwa explained.

Nkhoma hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the central region, having recently clocked 102 years with a bed capacity of 270 and outpatient daily treatment rate of up to 300 patients per day.