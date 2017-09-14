Malawi: Fall Army Worm Attack Winter Maize in Salima

Salima — The fall army worm which surfaced last farming season has heavily affected winter irrigation crops in some parts of Salima District, MANA has learnt.

Following the incident, the agriculture office in Salima has advised famers to take note of army worms and any strange things they see in their fields.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (mana) the crops officer in Salima, Jayaka Kipandula admitted that the fall army worm remains a threat.

"The fall army worms are new in the country and therefore, farmers should frequently be monitoring their fields and observe the lava early stage, this helps to control it when applied with pesticide such as cypermethrin, deltamethrin and other chemicals," said Kipandula.

Kipandula also advised the farmers that whenever they observe army worms or any strange worms they should quickly report to agriculture offices such as Extension Planning Areas to be assisted with pesticides.

One of the lead famers from Lithipe irrigation scheme, Edrina Kenamu complained she will not make any profit from winter cropping after the army worm damaged her maize field.

"We expect to make massive losses as our investment has been heavily damaged by the worms and the sad thing is that the pesticides that agriculture authorities are telling us to apply are not working as such we feel like they are not helping us," said Kenamu.