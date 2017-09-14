Ethiopia: Call for Easing Airport Check in Process in Midst of Rising Demand

Sabre Corporation, a travel technology company advises African airline companies to improve check in process at terminals with the youngest population from UK and US showing interests to fly with African carriers to visit the continent.

Young travelers are willing to consider flying with African airways to visit the continents. That is because young travelers make comparisons on the sort of pricing, and technologies of the different carriers use. When they put these together, they find it interesting to fly with African airlines, said Dino Gelmetti, vice president, Airline Solutions, Sabre.

"But we have found in our survey that some travelers feel discomfort during check in and some do not have the information regarding the destinations where the airliners fly. Most of the customers' dissatisfaction are attributable to airports. Hence, it would be worthwhile to expanding and using technological solutions such as mobile booking. "Airlines need to look for other alternative bring innovation to the aviation industry. Governments should embrace the private sector.'" he added.

It is about assessing the services you are currently providing. Looking at the price and obviously improving technology are imperative. Rather than going and lining up for checking in the airport. There are other means to do easily, mobile is one option. Mobile penetration is tremendous in Africa. So the airlines should provide mobile booking to the customers. There is no one way of satisfying customers , the airlines need to see for several alternatives to meet the demand of their passengers, he added.

Esayas Weldemariam Ethiopian International Services Managing Director said Ethiopian has been working with SABRE airlines technology solution in developing porgramme and application about passenger handling, marketing research and other services.

The airlines has come up with different options to ease check in process. For instance instead of queuing in the checking in line, passengers now have the possibility of booking and checking in online. Besides, the airlines is also currently working with Sabre and other tec companies to meet customer sanctification with several other leading solutions, he said.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines signs up for Sabre Passenger Reservations Technology Solution. It was noted that Ethiopian will further enhance the customer experience with several other leading solutions, including Sabre Mobile Concierge, which help airlines deliver superior customer service, especially during peak times, providing airline employees all the information they need to address passenger issues.

The airline will also implement Sabre's new revenue optimization software, which will enable Ethiopian Airlines to price its services based on a customer's willingness to buy different combinations of fares and ancillary services, it was indicated.