14 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: FIFA Rankings - Kenya Drop Six Places

Photo: Nairobi Star
Harambee Stars celebrate a goal (file photo).
By Vincent Opiyo

The national men's football team, Harambee Stars has dropped six places down the latest Fifa World rankings released on Thursday.

Stanley Okumbi's charges have dropped to position 88 with 400 points from the 82nd spot they occupied last month.

On the continent, Stars sit 21st, neighbours Uganda are 14th while Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR and Nigeria share the top five slots respectively.

Regionally, Kenya remains second to Uganda with Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi following in that order.

Stars' downward trend came as a result of a one-all draw against lowly ranked Mozambique and Mauritania in the recent international break.

Despite assembling two different teams with one in Maputo and the other in Morocco, they couldn't record positive results in a time most nations, including Uganda, were busy playing the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda beat Egypt 1-0 in Kampala but lost by a similar margin in the reverse tie. Kenya were knocked out of the road to Russia by Cape Verde in 2015.

Worldwide, 2014 Fifa World Cup champions Germany displaced Brazil at the helm, the Selecao dropping to second spot.

Portugal, Argentina and Belgium complete the best five nations globally.

