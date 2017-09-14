12 September 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwanda: AS Kigali Retain's Women's League Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

AS Kigali has wrapped up the 2017 Rwanda National Women's Football League title with two games to spare, after a 4-0 win over Nyagatare on Sunday (1 July 2017) in Kigali.

The capital-based club unbeaten in ten games took their tally to 30 points, eight more than rivals ES Mutunda with two games remaining. Third place Rambura are distant with 19 points on the standings of the eight-club league.

The Kigali City sponsored outfit will be officially crowned during the penultimate match of the season against Rambura on Sunday, 17 September 2017 at the Stade de Kigali.

The record nine-time champions have the best attack in the league, finding the back of the net 64 times and letting in just three.

Rwanda

Rwanda Hosts 2017 Paravolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championships

Kigali, 14 September 2017 - The 2017 ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championships kicked off yesterday in Kigali. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.