Rwanda: AS Kigali Retain's Women's League Title

AS Kigali has wrapped up the 2017 Rwanda National Women's Football League title with two games to spare, after a 4-0 win over Nyagatare on Sunday (1 July 2017) in Kigali.

The capital-based club unbeaten in ten games took their tally to 30 points, eight more than rivals ES Mutunda with two games remaining. Third place Rambura are distant with 19 points on the standings of the eight-club league.

The Kigali City sponsored outfit will be officially crowned during the penultimate match of the season against Rambura on Sunday, 17 September 2017 at the Stade de Kigali.

The record nine-time champions have the best attack in the league, finding the back of the net 64 times and letting in just three.