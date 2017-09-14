Cameroon: Star Building - Preventing Chemical Weapons Discussed

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on September 13, 2017 had talks with the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

The contribution of Cameroon to prevent the production and use of chemical weapons was at the centre of discussions between Prime Minister Philemon Yang and the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ahmet Üzümcü at the Star Building in Yaounde yesterday September 13, 2017. The Prime Minister received in audience the Director General who told the press after their discussions that Cameroon has been an active member of his organisation. He used the audience to thank the government of Cameroon, present the achievements of the organisation for the past 20 years and perspectives. Cameroon, Mr Ahmet Üzümcü said, neither produces nor uses chemical weapons but is concerned because the use of the weapons by terrorists may spare no country. He said the Prime Minister expressed Cameroon's continuous support for the organisation.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for its 20 years of existence has therefore embarked on the mission to "prevent the re-emergence of chemical weapons and destroying under our verification stockpiles of chemical weapons which is underway and will be completed very soon," Ahmet Üzümcü said. He said the organisation is working to prevent the production and use of chemical weapons by terrorists and there is need for cooperation at regional and the international levels. It also works to promote the peaceful use of chemistry and as such, has several capacity building activities in Africa through which it trains experts and chemists who contribute to economic development. Ahmet Üzümcü is in Cameroon to take part in the ongoing stakeholders forum for States parties in Africa on the adoption of national legislations on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Before the talks with the Prime Minister, Ahmet Üzümcü had discussions with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.