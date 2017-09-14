Nigeria: PDP Decries Kano Speaker's Failure to Swear in Member

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it called utter display of impunity and lawlessness by the Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, in refusing to swear-in its member, Abdullahi Muhammed, into the legislature as ordered by the Supreme Court.

A statement issued by PDP spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, noted that whereas the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had already complied with the judgment by issuing Mohammed with certificate of return, the speaker had refused to comply thereby allowing the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Alhaji Hayatu Musa Dorawar Sallau, to continue to hold on to his position.

"We call on the Governor of Kano State, the Attorney General of the Federation and all well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly to obey the Rule of Law and to perform his constitutional duty by swearing in Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed without further delay," the statement said.

The opposition party declared its readiness to sue the speaker for disregarding the judgment of the Supreme Court.

"Meanwhile, we are looking at all legal options to bring the erring speaker to book for this constitutional violation," it said.

"We fought hard for this democracy. We sustained it for sixteen good years. We will not allow it to be destroyed by the recklessness of those who are intoxicated by power," the party added.