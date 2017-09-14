Liberia: Ecobank Joins Support for Victims

Ecobank Liberia Managing Director, Mr. George Mensah-Asante is calling on stakeholders of the bank and the public to make cash donations to support the efforts of the Sierra Leonean government, as well as philanthropic institutions/organizations to save lives in that country.

Following the news of severe floods and mudslide disaster in neighboring Sierra Leone that claimed hundreds of lives, with hundreds also missing and many more rendered homeless, corporate entities and governments have organized relief items and offered financial assistance to the country with Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), parent company of Ecobank Liberia being inclusive.

He disclosed that the Ecobank Group has made a donation of One hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (USD150, 000) to the government and people of Sierra Leone, during a meeting with Executives of the bank.

He said Ecobank Liberia, a subsidiary of ETI, has also opened an account named 'Help Sierra Leone Fund' to afford the public the opportunity to identify with victims of the mudslide disaster in that Country. Proceeds generated will be delivered to the government and people of Sierra Leone through its Embassy in Monrovia.

This, the Managing Director believes will assist greatly in putting smiles on the faces of all affected persons in Sierra Leone.

Donations can be made at any branch of Ecobank into Account Number -0019104728302901 or via the Ecobank mobile app transfer feature.

You can also use the Master Pass QR Code on the mobile app to make your donation.