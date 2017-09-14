Liberia: Representative Candidate Charged

The quest of Cecelia Siaway Teah to contest the Representative seat of Montserrado District #4 faces a slap Monday, September 11, 2017 when the grand Jury of Montserrado County charged her with Misapplication of Entrusted Property and Theft of Property.

Teah's indictment comes during the heat of campaign activities among the various candidates contesting in the pending October elections which is barely a month from now.

The grand jury said in the month of November 2016 and March 2017 while in the City of Montserrado County, defendant Teah purposely, knowingly and intentional committed the crimes in violation of Section 15.56 of the Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia.

Defendant Teah's indictment has been predicated on a complaint filed by Gbola Oladele who served as Representative of the Basilia Resource Group with authorization to an account for the aforesaid Corporation at the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

Oladele stated that a private prosecutor, Sunday Popola, had allegedly delivered to defendant Cecelia Teah the amount of US$25,000.00 and US$3,500.00 to purchase materials but without the consent of Gbola Oladele, defendant Teah misapplied the funds entrusted into her care.

"That the total amount of cash misapplied by defendant Cecelia Teah is US$72,500.00 thereby depriving the private prosecutor Gbola Oladel of the use of his properties while while Teah was serving in the capacity as fiduciary," the grand jury said in their indictment.

Prosecution lawyers raised concern over the defendant and her counsel's absence. However, Judge Yussif Kaba informed the court that it has received a communication from the Foundation Law Firm announcing the firm's willingness to represent the defendant,

Judge Kaba said the firm had requested the court to grant it time as the defendant was a candidate in the upcoming elections and therefore needed time for such participation in the case.